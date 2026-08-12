New pension system implemented in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has moved to formally operationalise the Defined Contribution Pension Fund Scheme (DCPFS) 2024 for public sector employees as part of major pension reforms aimed at containing the growing pension burden on the national exchequer.

The government has issued rules for the Defined Contribution Pension Fund Scheme 2024, bringing the scheme into its operational phase and directing all federal ministries, divisions and departments to begin implementation.

Under the directives, all ministries and divisions have been instructed to prepare lists of employees covered by the scheme and update their data and relevant records with the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) within 15 days.

Each ministry and division has also been directed to appoint an officer of Grade 17 or above as a focal person to oversee all matters related to the Defined Contribution Pension Fund Scheme.

The Human Resources Wing of the Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring implementation of the pension scheme, while the Controller General of Accounts has been directed to work with the AGPR to compile comprehensive employee data.

The data of employees covered by the Defined Contribution Pension Fund Scheme will be compiled according to ministry, division, department and grade.

The Ministry of Finance has directed all relevant organisations to ensure timely implementation of the pension fund scheme and complete all required measures within the stipulated timeframe.

The government has also accelerated measures to ensure the smooth implementation of the new pension scheme, with the Ministry of Finance deciding to prioritise its implementation across federal ministries and divisions.

Pensions increased by 7per cent