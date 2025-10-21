New polio case reported from KP, yearly total reaches to 30

ISLAMABAD: The sources at the National Institute of Health (NIH) have reported another case of Polio virus in the country increasing tally of the crippling disease infections to 30 this year.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at NIH has confirmed that the new case was reported from District Torghar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest case has been a one-year boy from Union Council Ghari in tehsil Kundar of Torghar district.

The symptoms of virus in the child emerged on September 19, NIH sources said.

With this case, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached to 30 with 19 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While, nine cases of the disease have been reported from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, sources added.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, alongside timely completion of all routine immunizations.

The continued detection of polio cases shows that children remain at risk in areas with low vaccine acceptance.