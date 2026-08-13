As part of stringent measures set to welcome Prince George ahead of his first week at the fee-paying boarding school, Eton has updated privacy signs surrounding its historic grounds. The 13-year-old royal will be following in the footsteps of his father at the Berkshire institution where he will live for term-time, and visiting the family’s Windsor home nearby in the week.

No photography signs “Eton College has this week added new signage warning photographers about ‘no photography’ zones as the university ramps up security protocols for its new pupils arriving for term,” writes an online journalist working from a local news publication.

The updates reinforce age-old rules aimed at ensuring privacy for both students and guests while minimizing exposure to public attention.

Prince George, William And Kate Eton, founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, has Educating two dozen British leaders, with at least two dozen British prime ministers. Now second in line to throne, Prince George will become a student in what is one of the world’s highest-profile institutions.

In the UK’s leading private boys school in Windsor, experts speculate Eton’s renowned privacy regulations will ensure William and Kate protect his childhood from further media scrutiny. Both the prince and princess have said they want their children to have as balanced upbringing as possible, before they “grow up” to assume royal duties.

Restriction son smartphone devices Prince George and other pupils in their first year of secondary school at Eton will not be permitted to use internet-connected mobile phones.

Young boarders instead will be given a simple handset that only allows them to make and send calls or text messages under measures implemented this summer.

The ban has been in place at Eton since 2024 “in line with the policy across boarding, where phones should no longer be an issue,” said a representative of the School. They continued: “We want to encourage them not to be distracted, both by digital and other factors.

To ensure we create more time for personal interaction in their communities in and around Eton and to support them with homework and Revision”.

Prince George’s move to Eton at Windsor has been keenly anticipated and is considered significant by some, since Prince William was a pupil there in the late 1990s and experts believe Eton provided an ideal environment for young princes who may eventually follow in his shoes.