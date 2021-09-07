Rain spell from Sept. 09 persists two to three days: Met official

KARACHI: The rainfall on Tuesday morning in Karachi was due to a local weather development, citing a weather official, ARY News reported.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz said that the eastern parts of Sindh will receive rainfall tonight under the impact of a Low Pressure Area in central India.

A new spell of rainfall will begin in Karachi from Thursday (September 09). The wet spell will likely to persist for two to three days and bring rainfall with thunderstorm, the official said.

It is to be mentioned here that parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Tuesday morning.

Light drizzle and moderate rain reported across the swathes of Karachi with Malir and East districts amongst the earliest to receive the rain.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz had predicted that the fresh monsoon system will bring light to moderate rainfall in the region.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday had announced that the heavy rain producing monsoon low over southern Sindh was fizzled out and become insignificant.

According to a weather report, a monsoon wave has strengthened over the Indian Ocean. “Packed with clouds, moisture and precipitation, it will trigger formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal from September 09”.

The weather system will bring rainfall in Sindh and adjacent Kutch region in India.