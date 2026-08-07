KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced new school timings for educational institutions operating under the School Education and Literacy Department.

According to an official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, the revised timings came into effect on August 6 and will remain in force until further orders.

The department has directed all concerned officers and school administrations to ensure strict compliance with the new schedule.

Single-Shift Primary Schools

August 6 – October 31

Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Double-Shift Primary Schools

First Shift

August 6 – October 31

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Second Shift

August 6 – October 31

Monday to Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday to Thursday: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Single-Shift Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools

August 6 – October 31

Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Double-Shift Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools

First Shift

August 6 – October 31

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Second Shift

August 6 – October 31

Monday to Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

November 1 – March 31

Monday to Thursday: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

The notification states that the revised school timings will remain effective until further orders.

School hours increased by one hour