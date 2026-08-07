New school timings announced
- By Anwar Khan -
- Aug 07, 2026
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced new school timings for educational institutions operating under the School Education and Literacy Department.
According to an official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, the revised timings came into effect on August 6 and will remain in force until further orders.
The department has directed all concerned officers and school administrations to ensure strict compliance with the new schedule.
Single-Shift Primary Schools
August 6 – October 31
- Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
November 1 – March 31
- Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Double-Shift Primary Schools
First Shift
August 6 – October 31
- Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
November 1 – March 31
- Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Second Shift
August 6 – October 31
- Monday to Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
November 1 – March 31
- Monday to Thursday: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
- Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Single-Shift Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools
August 6 – October 31
- Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
November 1 – March 31
- Monday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Double-Shift Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools
First Shift
August 6 – October 31
- Monday to Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
November 1 – March 31
- Monday to Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Second Shift
August 6 – October 31
- Monday to Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
November 1 – March 31
- Monday to Thursday: 12:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
- Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.
The notification states that the revised school timings will remain effective until further orders.
School hours increased by one hour