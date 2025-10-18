New series IT: Welcome to Derry unveils terrifying new look for Pennywise

Horror fans have reason to be on edge as the upcoming series, IT: Welcome to Derry, a prequel to the acclaimed Stephen King film duology, has revealed a chilling new design for the iconic monster, Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The series is set to premiere on October 26. The series stars Bill Skarsgard, reprising his role as Pennywise, and the latest trailer showcases a menacing look at the creature in its next iteration.

Taking place in 1962, the trailer offers more than just fleeting glimpses of chaotic red balloons and haunted sewers; it reveals a full-faced, terrifying version of Pennywise. The updated costume features a paler, more streamlined suit, deeper grooves in his skin and a grin that appears almost mechanical.

As Skarsgard teased, this is “not the G-rated Pennywise”.

Merchandise from McFarlane Toys has also unveiled collectable figures labelled “Flashback Pennywise”, showcasing a yellow-toned downed suit and a headpiece that suggests a transitional state between a clown and a monster.

This hints that the series may explore Pennywise during a phase of incomplete transformation, feeding into the sense of dread that Derry’s terror is ancient, shifting and ever-present.

Adding to the creep factor is the show’s strategy for revealing Pennywise. Director Andy Muschietti has indicated that the series will build tension by withholding the full form of Pennywise until the appropriate moment, employing a ‘Jaws effect’ approach to horror television. Instead, viewers will see the monster taking on less familiar forms, including a zombified Uncle Sam in certain scenes teased in the trailer, before the clown is finally revealed.

The prequel aims to delve into Derry’s haunted history, addressing real-world themes such as racial violence and Cold War fears. The new design for Pennywise signals that IT: Welcome to Derry is not merely a retread of the films, but rather a fresh evolution of terror.

With its premiere date set, viewers may want to keep the lights on, as this new iteration of Pennywise is sure to deliver chills rather than laughs.