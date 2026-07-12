New smart sensor network to strengthen Kuwait's disaster readiness

KUWAIT CITY : The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) is set to expand its smart structural safety monitoring project to another high-rise building following the successful implementation of the system at Al Hamra Tower.

The expansion, to be carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities, is part of KISR’s efforts to enhance the structural safety of buildings by using advanced sensing technologies and engineering intelligence.

The institute has completed specialized scientific research focused on monitoring the structural integrity of high-rise buildings through the installation of smart sensors and probes that measure how structures respond to dynamic loads caused by high winds, storms, environmental conditions, and other external factors.

At Al Hamra Tower, KISR developed a high-precision computational model along with mathematical algorithms and computer software that continuously analyzes data collected by the sensors.

The system is designed to detect structural changes or potential damage at an early stage, allowing timely intervention before problems escalate.

According to the institute, the project marks a significant step forward in supporting Kuwait’s smart city initiatives by providing real-time, accurate information on the condition of critical infrastructure.

The technology also helps identify areas of a structure that may be most vulnerable during emergencies such as earthquakes and sandstorms, enabling government agencies to respond more quickly and make informed decisions.

KISR said the technology could eventually be expanded to monitor bridges, vital facilities and major infrastructure projects across Kuwait, helping improve safety, sustainability and the resilience of existing and future structures.