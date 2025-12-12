New Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic revealed by Arcanaut Studios

In recent news, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was announced at The Game Awards 2025, introducing a new single-player action role-playing game from Arcanaut Studios in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

The title places players in the role of a Force user as the galaxy approaches a period of change at the end of the Old Republic.

The project is being developed by a new studio founded by the Director of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Casey Hudson and the Mass Effect trilogy. The announcement included a first look at the debut trailer.

In an interview, Hudson and Lucasfilm Games VP and GM Douglas Reilly discussed the legacy of earlier titles and the direction of the new game. Hudson said, “When we developed the original KOTOR, we wanted to create a definitive Star Wars experience”.

He further noted that Fate of the Old Republic “represents an opportunity to explore a contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience through new technology, game design and a new story.

Reilly stated that although the game is not a direct continuation, “it is being built by people who helped shape that legacy”.

He said the project aims to honour earlier work by creating “a deep, cinematic, choice-driven role-playing game.” Reilly noted that the era provides “an immense amount of open space to tell new original Star Wars stories”.

Hudson reflected on his long connection to the franchise, saying, “Star Wars has been an ever-present force in my life” and described returning to the universe as significant. He noted that conversations with Lucasfilm Games led to “an incredible opportunity to return to Star Wars”.

The development team has not disclosed story specifics but confirmed that new characters and an all-new narrative are planned. Hudson said he looks forward to sharing more as development progresses.