New teaser for ‘Wonder Man’ drops as Marvel hypes upcoming series

Marvel recently provided a glimpse into Wonder Man with the release of an official trailer last month, and now a new teaser has been unveiled.

The series features Ben Kingsley reprising his role as Trevor, alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Simon. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “It’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever been a part of at the studio”.

Winderbaum emphasised the uniqueness of the series, saying, “It’s very different from anything the studio has produced. In terms of its meta approach, it takes place within the MCU but tells a story about Hollywood”. He added, “The series explores the journey of an actor in Hollywood, balancing artistry with the need to earn a living, themes that anyone involved in the arts can relate to”.

Wonder Man is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.