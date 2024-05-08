New ‘The Office’ series to be released on Peacock

The plot details of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s “The Office” series, set to stream on Peacock, were revealed on Thursday.

The new mockumentary series will be made with a new cast and is not related to the acclaimed comedy series “The Office,” Variety reported.

“The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” read the official logline of the series.

While exact details regarding the lead actors have been kept under wraps, it was earlier reported that Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the show which is set to begin production phase in July.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of ‘The Office’ aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” NBCUniversal Entertainment president Lisa Katz said.

According to her, the new series, set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin, will introduce a new cast in new settings for a daily newspaper.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are leading the creative team of the show.