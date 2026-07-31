New timings for colleges announced in Sindh

KARACHI: The Department of College Education, Sindh, has issued new timings for government colleges for both morning and evening shifts, which will be implemented from August 1, ARY News reported.

The department has issued a notification in this regard.

Under the revised schedule, colleges will open from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, while classes will end at 11:30 am on Friday during the morning shift.

On the other hand, for evening shift colleges, classes will start at 3:00 pm and end at 7:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, while Friday timings will be from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

All principals and administration members of government colleges have been instructed to strictly ensure the implementation of these timings.

The College Education Department has imposed a ban on the use of tobacco and narcotics across all colleges in Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the department, the ban covers cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, paan and gutka within college premises in Karachi.

Read Also: More female drug suppliers named in Anmol Pinky narcotics case

The College Education Department has said the ban would take effect immediately, requiring all colleges to enforce the new rules without delay.

In the notification, college principals have been instructed to ensure that campuses remain free from tobacco and drugs.

Authorities have also written to deputy commissioners, directing them to take measures to prevent the sale of tobacco products and narcotics in areas surrounding colleges.