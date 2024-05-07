New water project for Karachi announced

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is going to ‘resolve’ the persisting water shortage in the city, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the Mayor Karachi said that a proposal has been approved to bring additional water to Karachi from the Hub Canal to address the water shortage in the city.

He said that the project, worth Rs 12 billion will provide 200 million gallons of water to the city and is expected to be completed within a year.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that another proposal has also been sent to the Sindh government to bring water from Keenjhar Lake to Karachi. He said that the project would cost Rs 77 billion.

He said that the water supply system in Karachi is decade-old which he said is one of the reasons behind the scarcity.

“The water supply system in Karachi from the Hub Dam is 45 years old, which is why only 55 million gallons of water are available instead of 100 million gallons. A new canal will be built to provide Karachi with 100 million gallons of water,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the construction of a canal from the Hub Dam and other water supply projects including K-IV will help alleviate the water shortage in Karachi.