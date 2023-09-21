New weapons being used in recent Karachi crimes: sources

KARACHI: Criminals are using new weapons in street crimes and targeted killings during last three months, citing investigation sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Investigation sources have disclosed that in the key crime incidents in recent months, shells of bullets from the arms used in crimes, were not matching with the weapons used in previous offences, sources said.

The network involved in arms smuggling and providing weapons on rent has been still active, investigation sources said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as well as Police have failed to complete their investigations of the street crimes and targeted killings committed in recent days.

According to investigation sources, federal investigation agencies were themselves inquiring into targeted killings. “They have detained various suspects from different areas,” sources added.