‘New year is just a date, It is not a finish line’: Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar, who has debuted in the skincare industry with her brand ‘Ayesha O Beauty’ earlier this year, has shared some words of wisdom for everyone to avoid year-end burnouts.

Her skincare brand’s page not only endorses their products that are completely natural and organic, but often spills tips and tricks for a better lifestyle.

Recently, brand shared a series of Instagram stories for the audience, mentioning five tips to avoid year-end burnouts.

Burnouts can be explained as a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion, followed by prolonged stress. This state can often be resulted due to overworking and stressful situations, which leads to exhaustion and burnout, and affects regular life activities in a negative way.

Some of the symptoms of burnout include self-doubts, hopelessness, loss of motivation, detachment, cynical outlook, feeling of failure, etc.

Bulbulay star has spilled the beans from her experience, which can be followed to avoid these burnouts. ‘New year is just a date, It is not a finish line, it is not even a beginning line,’ said Omar.

The foremost piece of advice by the style icon is to always take out some ‘me time’ for yourself. Actor has emphasized over the significance of taking the break from routine activities to spend time in your own company, to relax and destress.

Other than ‘me time’, Omar has stressed on the importance of ‘exercise’ and suggests everyone to include some sort of physical activity in the daily routine.

According to the actor, another important point of concern is ‘gratitude’. She advises people to look at the brighter side of life, and celebrate small wins and what all you have achieved over time.

Omar also advocated the significance of limiting screen time, and taking the needed break from social media, to get the offline perspective and ‘enjoy some time off the grid’.

Last but certainly not least, she guided everyone not to be bound by the dates, and not restrict themselves by the dates, for starting new habits and achieving goals.

