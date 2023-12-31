New Year’s Eve: Police to use breathalysers to nab drunk drivers

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police has devised a strategy against those driving recklessly or under the influence of alcohol on the New Year’s Eve, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by police, the force will use breathalysers on New Year’s Eve to arrest drunk drivers.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ibrar Hussain Baloch said carrying alcohol and narcotics in cars would not be allowed at any cost.

“No leniency will be shown to such persons,” said the police statement. “The Karachi City Traffic Police, on the instructions of the Karachi police chief and DIG Traffic, has made a policy to tackle the traffic flow on New Year’s Night.”

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed section 144 in Karachi division on the eve of New Year.

According to the notification issued by the Karachi commissioner, section 144 will remain in force from Saturday (today) evening to January 1st, 2024.

The notification said that aerial firing will be banned in the metropolis while strict action will be taken against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had announced a complete ban on New Year celebrations in an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He had requested the nation to show solidarity with the Palestinians and exhibit sobriety and humility at the New Year.