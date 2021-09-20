New York apartment case: IHC to hear bail plea of Asif Ali Zardari today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will conduct the hearing of bail plea submitted by the former president Asif Ali Zardari in New York apartment case on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The hearing of bail petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari will be heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today. Chief Justice (CJ) of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the bail plea.

Asif Ali Zardari has submitted a miscellaneous petition for his exemption of physical appearance in the hearing. In its plea, he stated that he was currently receiving treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and suffering from respiratory problems.

READ: ZARDARI DENIES OWNING NEW YORK APARTMENT

On behalf of Asif Ali Zardari, his counsel Farooq H Naek will represent him in the upcoming hearing, whereas, deputy prosecutor general will appear in the hearing from the side of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It is important to mention here that Asif Ali Zardari had gotten interim bail in the New York apartment case that will be expiring on September 21.

Earlier, the NAB had served Zardari a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment. He had subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest at the hand of the NAB.

However, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.