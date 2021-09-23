New York court issues summons against Indian PM Narendra Modi

NEW YORK: As soon he arrived in the US, a New York court has issued summons against Indian Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, over the alleged killing of several Sikhs by the Indian government.

The summons against PM Modi were issued by the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York on a civil lawsuit filed by Sikhs For Justice on September 17.

The Sikhs have made Narendra Modi a respondent in the case, Magistrate Catherine Parker has been appointed as in-charge judge to hear the case.

After the issuance of summons to Narendra Modi, panic has prevailed in the diplomatic ranks of New Delhi.

Sikhs have been protesting against the Indian government and recent policies of PM Narendra Modi, recently farmers showed their strength in India over agriculture policies.

Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has vowed to give Prime Minister Modi “sleepless nights in America” and has planned protests outside the White House during his visit to the United States to attend the Quad Leader’s Summit and the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).