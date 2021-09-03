WATCH: New York subways face brunt of Hurricane Ida

New York continues to reel from flash floods as Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in different parts of the country with subway trains and stations getting submerged in floodwater.

Social media websites showed videos and clips of water making its way onto the subway trains, tracks and platforms.

A subway station in New York City has become a waterfall pic.twitter.com/XiWk1AMsyh — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2021

Rainfall from tropical storm Ida gushing into the New York City subway pic.twitter.com/7wBH5qtM1U — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 2, 2021

Watch: The New York area was under a state of emergency on Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida led to at least 14 deaths and disrupted subway service. Across the city, New Yorkers documented the scene as flood waters overwhelmed buses and subways. https://t.co/spVsdgF0XX pic.twitter.com/r2vg2aDRVg — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 2, 2021

JUST IN 🚨 All subway services in New York city suspended due to severe flooding pic.twitter.com/00p4BR4Alu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

According to Reuters, Subway service was “extremely limited” due to the flooding, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) said.

First responders evacuated people from the subway system, the acting chair and CEO of the MTA, Janno Lieber, said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of tropical storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City’s streets until 5am on Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued on Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.