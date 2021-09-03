Friday, September 3, 2021
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

WATCH: New York subways face brunt of Hurricane Ida

test

New York continues to reel from flash floods as Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in different parts of the country with subway trains and stations getting submerged in floodwater.

Social media websites showed videos and clips of water making its way onto the subway trains, tracks and platforms.

According to Reuters, Subway service was “extremely limited” due to the flooding, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) said.

First responders evacuated people from the subway system, the acting chair and CEO of the MTA, Janno Lieber, said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of tropical storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

All non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City’s streets until 5am on Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued on Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.