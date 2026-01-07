New Zealand bowler Duffy to make T20 World Cup bow

New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy is set to make his Twenty20 World Cup debut next month after being picked in the 15-member squad led by Mitchell Santner on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, currently the second-ranked bowler in T20 internationals, was in red-hot form across formats in 2025 when he claimed a total 81 international wickets from 36 matches, breaking Richard Hadlee’s 40-year record of 79.

Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Adam Milne are the pace bowlers alongside pace-bowling all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Both Ferguson and Henry may take brief paternity leave during the tournament, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement. Kyle Jamieson will travel with the squad as the pace-bowling reserve.

Apart from Santner, New Zealand will have four other spin options in specialist Ish Sodhi and all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert are the specialist batters.

“I’m really happy with the skills and experience of this squad and I think we have a group which can make New Zealand proud,” head coach Rob Walter said.

“We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting, quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions, plus five all-rounders who all bring something slightly different.

“This is an experienced group and the players are no strangers to playing in the sub-continent, which will be valuable.”

New Zealand exited in the group stage of the 2024 World Cup in West Indies but will be better prepared this time having arranged a five-match T20 series against defending champions and tournament co-host India this month.

They will begin their Group D campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi