New Zealand call up Young to replace retiring Williamson

Batsman Will Young was drafted into the New Zealand Test squad on Saturday in place of Kane Williamson, who called time on his international career mid-series against England.

Young will arrive in London on Sunday and join the squad ahead of the second Test at the Oval from Wednesday, Cricket New Zealand said.

Williamson, New Zealand’s most prolific run-scorer, stunned the cricketing world with his retirement announcement on Friday ahead of the second Test.

The 35-year-old former skipper, who played in the first England Test, said that “it just feels like the right time for me to step away”.

“I feel really good about it,” said Williamson, one of the ‘Fab Four’ batsmen of his generation alongside India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root.

His decision sparked a slew of praise from some of the leading lights of the game.

“From an opponent to a friend over the years,” Kohli said of Williamson.

“It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond.”

Fellow Indian great Sachin Tendulkar was equally effusive.

“A thorough gentleman and a true role model for youngsters,” Tendulkar said. “His retirement will probably be received with unexpected relief in more than a few bowling camps.”

Young has played 23 Tests but is yet to score a century, with a highest score of 89.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0 after winning the opener at Lord’s by 115 runs.