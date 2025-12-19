New Zealand CEO to step down over strategy differences

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink will step down next month following differences of opinion with stakeholders over the long-term direction of the game in the country, he said on Friday.

Weenink, who took charge in August 2023, said his views on those issues differed from those of several NZC members as well as the players’ association.

“After careful consideration, it has become clear that I hold a different view … on the future priorities for NZC, including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand,” he said in a statement issued by NZC.

“Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the organisation that new leadership takes NZC forward from here.”

NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon thanked Weenink for his contribution to the governing body.

His resignation comes as NZC is finalising plans to enter the world of privately-owned Twenty20 leagues with the NZ20. The new six-team tournament, scheduled to start in January 2027, is set to replace men’s and women’s Super Smash.

“While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I do not wish to create ongoing instability by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders,” Weenink said.