Saturday, June 21, 2025
New Zealand claims Hockey Nations Cup with win over Pakistan

By Web Desk
KUALA LUMPUR: New Zealand secured the Hockey Nations Cup with a commanding victory over Pakistan in the final held at the National Hockey Stadium.

Defending their title, New Zealand dominated the match with the score line remaining 6-2 in their favour. With two goals in the opening quarter and three more in the second half, New Zealand got off to a fast start.

Scott Cosslett scored two goals for New Zealand, and Dylan Thomas, Sean Findlay, Scott Boyd, and Sam Lane each scored one.

Sufyan Khan and Zikriya Hayat both gave Pakistan a goal, but it was unable to cut into New Zealand’s lead.

Pakistan booked their place in the final after edging past France 3-2 in a nerve-racking penalty shootout, following a 3-3 stalemate in regulation time.

Goalkeeper Muneeb Ur-Rehman emerged as the hero of the night, saving three crucial French attempts, while Rana Waheed Ashraf, Hannan Shahid, and Afraz converted their penalties.

The Pakistan hockey team qualified for the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Hockey Cup due to a superior goal difference compared to the host nation, Malaysia.

Malaysia secured a 2-1 victory over Japan on Wednesday; however, they were eliminated because Pakistan scored nine goals in their three matches, while Malaysia scored eight.

