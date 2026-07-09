New Zealand may join Australia-Fiji defence pact: PM Luxon

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is considering joining a defence alliance signed by Australia and Fiji, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Thursday.

The Ocean of Peace Alliance elevated Fiji to one of Australia’s few treaty allies and binds each nation to come to the other’s “mutual defence”.

The pact came as Canberra attempts to outmanoeuvre China in the South Pacific, and was signed Monday hours before Beijing’s test of a long-range nuclear-capable missile that landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Australia and Fiji said other Pacific countries with militaries can join the alliance.

“Fiji and Australia this week announced a commitment to become military allies, and New Zealand welcomes this,” Luxon said.

“New Zealand and Australia share a close bond with a military alliance that continues to go from strength to strength, and we also have a strong and enduring relationship with Fiji.”

“We already work with both countries on how we can develop a safer region for all, so engaging with them on this alliance is logical.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who described China’s ballistic missile test as “deeply concerning”, said Pacific leaders have long sought a Pacific-led response to regional security issues.

“Elevating our long-standing relationship with Australia and Fiji – and other Pacific nations – to the next level through an alliance would mean we become even closer partners,” Peters said.

Defence Minister Chris Penk said it would be an “opportunity to grow Pacific unity”.

Peters said Monday that China’s missile test went against the wishes of Pacific nations, who he said “have been clear we do not want to see the region become a theatre for outside military competition”.

“This launch is not consistent with regional stability and peace in the South Pacific,” he said, adding it “now seems to be a recurring pattern by China”.

New Zealand’s Defence Force privately warned that Beijing’s naval forays and ballistic missile tests would become a “persistent” feature of the Pacific, according to an internal document obtained by AFP last month.