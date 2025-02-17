‘New Zealand most balanced side in CT 2025’

Legendary Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has shared his views on the teams looking strong ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team tournament will begin on February 19 as Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Karachi.

They will face off in the tournament opener days after playing in the tri-nation series which New Zealand won after thrashing Pakistan in the final.

Ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 clash, former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has said that New Zealand looked like the most balanced team of the tournament.

“It’s tough to pick a favourite. It’s a big tournament, and momentum can shift at any time. For me, New Zealand looks like the most balanced side. They have a well-rounded squad suited for subcontinent conditions,” he said in a chat with a private news outlet.

The former batter mentioned the presence of as many as three quality fast bowlers alongside good spinners and a solid top six in batting.

“Their wicketkeeper is an all-rounder, and they have two spin-bowling all-rounders as well. India also has a balanced squad,” Mohammad Yousuf said.

Read more: New Zealand clinch tri-nation series with win over Pakistan

Meanwhile, he suggested that Pakistan, hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025, will have the advantage of playing at home.

“Pakistan has the edge because they are familiar with the conditions. However, they must play calculated cricket throughout the tournament,” Mohammad Yousuf said.

The legendary batter emphasised the importance of rotating strike in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, saying that Pakistan batters struggled against New Zealand spinners in the tri-nation series final.

“We have played on turning wickets recently, so we need to find the gaps against spinners, rotate the strike, and minimize dot balls. In the tri-series final against New Zealand, we struggled to dominate their spinners in the middle overs. With five fielders inside the 30-yard circle, there are always scoring opportunities,” he said.