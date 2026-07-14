New Zealand offers students post-study work visa

New Zealand offers a visa that allows students to stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years after successfully completing studies there.

Cost

The cost starts from NZD 1670, and eighty percent of applications are processed within four and a half weeks. This visa can also lead to a resident visa. To be eligible, you must have recently finished studying in New Zealand for an approved qualification.

You must apply no later than three months after your student visa expires, though this timeframe is extended to six months for a Doctoral degree or twelve months if you immediately followed your first eligible qualification with a higher-level qualification lasting less than thirty weeks.

You must have at least NZD 5000 to pay for your living expenses, be in good health, have good character, and possess a genuine reason for coming to New Zealand.

Studies Requirements

Regarding your studies, you must have completed a degree level seven or higher qualification, and studied it full-time for at least thirty weeks in New Zealand.

Alternatively, you may hold a non-degree level seven or lower qualification, provided it appears on the relevant list.

For non-degree qualifications, you must work for an employer in a job related to what you studied.

If you hold a degree level seven or higher, you may work for any employer in any job. You may also support visas for your partner and dependent children, and you can learn more about this by visiting the link

https://www.immigration.govt.nz/visas/post-study-work-visa

Bringing family to New Zealand

Bringing family if you have a work visa. Please be aware that from late 2026, eligibility will be extended to certain Graduate Diploma and bachelor degree holders.

The application process consists of several steps.

First step

The first step is to successfully complete your qualification while maintaining a valid visa.

Second step

The second step is to gather your documents. You will need a copy of your passport or certificate of identity valid for at least three months beyond your intended departure date, acceptable photos, proof of your qualification, and bank statements. If you need to prove your good character, police certificates may be required if you are aged seventeen or older and staying for twenty-four months or more. Any documents not in English require certified translations.

Third step

The third step is to submit your application and pay the fee online or on paper. After applying, you reach the fourth step, which is waiting for a decision. If your current visa is expiring, you might be granted an Interim Visa to remain lawfully in New Zealand.

The final step is checking your application status. Approved applicants will receive an eVisa.

When arriving in the country, you must complete a declaration detailing customs, immigration, and biosecurity information. Your visa conditions will dictate your travel rights, and you must hold a valid multiple-entry travel condition to leave and return.