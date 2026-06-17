New Zealand on brink of Women's T20 World Cup exit

Holders New Zealand are in danger of being eliminated from the Women’s T20 World Cup after a surprise five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The White Ferns lost against the West Indies in their first match and Sri Lanka condemned them to a second loss with two balls to spare in Southampton.

New Zealand mustered only 150-6 from their 20 overs, with Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine both scoring 45.

Sri Lanka’s chase was in trouble when they slumped to 55-4, but Nilakshi de Silva’s unbeaten 54 from 37 balls and 24 not out from Kaushini Nuthyangana keyed their victory.

Having fielded poorly against the West indies, the 2024 champions dropped several more chances, most notably when De Silva, who had made just one at the time, top-edged a sweep that Bree Illing fumbled.

Hosts England beat Ireland by four wickets but their victory was overshadowed by an injury to Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England captain Sciver-Brunt was forced to retire from the match on 48 with “tightness in her calf”.

Sciver-Brunt only returned from a torn left calf last week, but after leading England’s recovery from 35-3 she limped off with nine runs needed to win.

England reached their meagre 119 target with 15 balls to spare to move on to four points in Group B and put themselves in pole position to reach the semi-finals.

England’s Charlie Dean said: “I think it was just tightness. Credit to Nat, she just took herself off as a precaution to avoid any further damage.”

Sciver-Brunt has just four days to recover before England are next in action against Scotland at Headingley.

England bowler Sophie Ecclestone earned player of the match honours for her impressive spell of 3-22.