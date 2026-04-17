New Zealand - Post Study Work Visa Info for Pakistanis 2026

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment of Pakistan has released guidance for Pakistani citizens seeking a ‘ Post Study Work Visa of New Zealand’. This visa allows students to stay and work in New Zealand for up to three years after completing studies there.

Under the updated policy, the application fee starts from NZD 1,670, and authorities say around 80% of applications are processed within four and a half weeks.

This visa can also lead to a resident visa. To be eligible, applicants must have recently finished studying in New Zealand for an approved qualification.

To qualify, applicants must have recently completed an approved course of study in New Zealand. They are required to apply within three months of their student visa expiring. However, extended deadlines apply in certain cases up to six months for doctoral graduates and up to twelve months for those who progressed immediately to a higher-level qualification of less than 30 weeks’ duration.

According to the guidance given by the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment of Pakistan, applicants must demonstrate access to at least NZD 5,000 for living expenses, be in good health, meet character requirements, and possess a genuine reason for coming to New Zealand.

Regarding academic eligibility, candidate must have completed a degree level seven or higher qualification, and studied it full-time for at least thirty weeks in New Zealand.

Those with non-degree qualifications at Level 7 or below may also qualify if their course appears on the approved list.

Graduates with a Level 7 degree or higher can work for any employer in any role. Those with lower-level qualifications must secure employment related to their field of study.

Applicants may also support visas for their partner and dependent children, and can learn more about this by visiting the link Bringing family if you have a work visa.

Officials have also indicated that from late 2026, eligibility will be expanded to certain graduate diplomas and bachelor’s degree holders.

Application Process:

The application process consists of several steps. The first step is to successfully complete your qualification while maintaining a valid visa.

The second step is to gather your documents. Applicant will need a copy of your passport or certificate of identity valid for at least three months beyond intended departure date, acceptable photos, proof of your qualification, and bank statements.

If applicant need to prove good character, police certificates may be required if he is aged seventeen or older and staying for twenty-four months or more. Any documents not in English require certified translations.

The third step is to submit application and pay the fee online or on paper.

After applying, applicant reach the fourth step, which is waiting for a decision.

If applicanbt current visa is expiring, he might be granted an Interim Visa to remain lawfully in New Zealand.

The final step is checking application status. Approved applicants will receive an eVisa.