The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan has issued detailed guidance for citizens seeking long-term migration under a skilled residence pathway in New Zealand, outlining eligibility criteria, costs, and Visa application steps.

Visa Benefits:

The visa allows successful applicants to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely, with the option to include partners and dependent children aged 24 or younger.

Officials said application fees start from NZD 6,450. After holding the visa continuously for two years, migrants may become eligible for a Permanent Resident Visa, granting unrestricted travel in and out of New Zealand indefinitely.

Visa Eligibility Criteria:

According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan, applicants must be aged 55 or under, meet health and character standards, and demonstrate English language ability. A key requirement is securing a full-time skilled job with an accredited employer in New Zealand.

If you are including your partner and dependent children, you must have a genuine relationship with them. You must also secure six skilled resident points based on your skills and work in New Zealand.

Job Offer and Employment Requirements:

Applicant’s job or job offer must be full-time, requiring at least thirty hours a week. It must be permanent, fixed-term for at least twelve months, or involve a continuous contract for at least six months.

The role must be with an accredited employer. It must either be an ANZSCO Level one to three occupation paying at least the 2025 median wage of NZD 35.00 an hour, or an ANZSCO Level four to five occupation paying at least one point five times the median wage, which is NZD 52.50 an hour.

Contract workers must show a history of contracts and at least 12 months of skilled work experience within New Zealand.

Skilled Resident Points System:

Eligibility also depends on a points system, with a minimum of six points required. Points are awarded based on one primary category, such as qualifications, income, or occupational registration, and can be supplemented by New Zealand work experience.

For instance, a doctoral qualification can yield the maximum six points, while higher earnings or recognised professional registrations can also contribute significantly.

For income, an applicant can claim six points if earns at least three times the median wage, four points for two times the median wage, or three points for one point five times the median wage.

English Language Requirements

Applicants must provide evidence that they can speak and understand English, while partners and children aged 16 or above must either meet language requirements or pay for English tuition in New Zealand. Test results must be recent, typically within two years.

Application process

The process begins with an online expression of interest, submitted without a fee. Candidates who meet the criteria may receive an invitation to apply immediately, after which they have four months to submit a full application.

Applicants then have to submit required documents, including a copy of a passport or certificate of identity, an acceptable photo, evidence of a medical examination and chest X-ray, and police certificates. Must also provide evidence of skilled points, English language ability, and job offer.

Any documents not in English must have certified English translations. Police certificates must be less than six months old, and medical evidence must be less than three months old when submitted.

The final step is submitting the application and paying the fee online through an account within the four-month deadline.

Following the application, applicants may be asked to provide original documents, further evidence of income, or attend an interview.