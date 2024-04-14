New Zealand squad arrives in Pakistan for T20I series

ISLAMABAD: The New Zealand squad landed in Islamabad in the wee hours Sunday morning to play a five-match T20 series against Pakistan starting with the opening match at the Rawalpindi Stadium on April 18.

This is New Zealand’s third trip to the country in more than a year time as Kiwis have also played Test and ODI series.

The team consists of 15 players and 10 officials. The New Zealand squad arrived amid top security cover only meant for VVIPs as members were escorted from the Airport to the team’s hotel in Islamabad.

The team members will have a complete rest on Sunday and are expected to start training from Monday evening onward at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground and later at the Pindi Stadium.

Both captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will take part in pre-series photoshoot followed by their pre-series media conferences on Wednesday.

The team that arrived early Sunday morning includes:

Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell (WK), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke*, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi