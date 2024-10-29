New Zealand student visa application fee for Pakistanis in October 2024

Pakistani citizens who plan to secure a New Zealand student visa to study in the country’s educational institutes will need to pay the full cost of their courses.

In order to study full-time in New Zealand, students will also have to enrol with an approved education provider.

The New Zealand student visa requires international students to attend the place of study endorsed on their visa.

They can study full-time in the courses shown on their visa, including schools, tertiary (study after secondary school) and English language study.

The country also allows international students to work part-time for up to 20 hours a week while studying or full-time during holidays.

However, their part-work requirement will depend on their visa conditions.

It is to be noted that the visa holders will only be able to stay in New Zealand till the completion of their studies.

The visa period may be shortened if the foreign students’ passports expire before the end date of their study.

Before applying for a New Zealand student visa, applicants in Pakistan will need to submit several documents including proof of funds.

Applicants will need to prove that they have NZD $20,000 per year for tertiary, English language, or other non-compulsory school study or $1,667 per month if their study will be shorter than a year.

In case of a plan to study in compulsory education (years 1-13 at a school), visa applicants will need to show funds to the tune of NZD $17,000 per year.

The cost of an application for a New Zealand student visa in Pakistan is Rs145,800, charged by Immigration New Zealand to process visa applications.

It is pertinent to note here that the application fee is non-refundable even if the visa application is declined.

Further, the fee for the Visa Application Centre is set at Rs6,700 in Pakistan.