New Zealand post study work visa latest updates – October 2024

Pakistani nationals, and foreign students, who have recently completed their studies in New Zealand are eligible to apply for the Post Study Work Visa that will allow them to stay and work in New Zealand for up to 3 years, depending on their qualifications.

Eligibility Criteria:

Qualification Level: If you completed a degree level 7 qualification or above, you can work for any employer.

If you completed a non-degree level 7 or below qualification, you may still qualify for the visa, provided your qualification is on the eligible qualifications list. Study Requirements: Your study must have been full-time and lasted for at least 30 weeks in New Zealand. Job Requirements: If your qualification is non-degree level 7 or below, the job you seek must be related to your field of study.

Documents:

To apply for a Post Study Work Visa, applicants need to submit the following:

Identity documents (passport, etc.)

Health certificate

Proof of funds: Applicants must show that they have at least NZD$5,000 to support themselves while living in New Zealand. This can be proven through: Bank statements Credit card statements Bank drafts



Read more: New Zealand visit visa from Pakistan: Bank statement update in July 2024

Visa Duration:

The visa can be granted for 1, 2, or 3 years, depending on the level and type of qualification.

Work Visa Fee:

As of October 1, 2024, the total fee for the Post Study Work Visa is NZD$1,670, which includes:

Visa application fee: NZD$320

Immigration levy: NZD$1,350

This visa provides an excellent opportunity for international students to gain work experience in New Zealand and potentially advance their careers.