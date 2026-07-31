New Zealand Visa: Live, work, and study indefinitely

This visa allows you to live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely. You can include your partner and dependent children aged twenty-four or younger in your visa application.

Overview and Visa Benefits

Cost For Visa

The cost for this visa starts from NZD 6450. After you have held this visa for two years in a row, you become eligible to apply for a Permanent Resident Visa, which allows you to travel in and out of New Zealand indefinitely.

Eligibility Criteria

Age

To apply for this visa, you must be aged fifty-five or younger when you apply. You must be in good health and of good character.

English Proficiency

You are required to speak and understand English. If you are including your partner and dependent children, you must have a genuine relationship with them.

Accredited Employer

Additionally, you need to have an offer of, or be working in, a full-time skilled job with an accredited employer. You must also secure six skilled resident points based on your skills and work in New Zealand.

Job Offer and Employment Requirements

Your job or job offer must be full-time, requiring at least thirty hours a week. It must be permanent, fixed-term for at least twelve months, or involve a continuous contract for at least six months. The role must be with an accredited employer.

It must either be an ANZSCO Level one to three occupation paying at least the 2025 median wage of NZD 35.00 an hour, or an ANZSCO Level four to five occupation paying at least one point five times the median wage, which is NZD 52.50 an hour.

If you are a contractor, you must provide proof of a history of contract work and completion of twelve months of skilled work experience in New Zealand.

Skilled Resident Points System

You need at least six skilled resident points to be eligible, but you cannot claim points simply for having a skilled job or job offer. You can claim between three and six points from one skill category, which can be your New Zealand occupational registration, your qualification, or your income.

You can then claim up to three additional points for skilled work experience in New Zealand if needed.

For occupational registration, your registration must be on the eligible list, with points awarded based on the years of training required. For qualifications, your degree must be recognised on the New Zealand Qualifications Framework or have an International Qualification Assessment, with a level ten doctoral degree granting six points.

For income, you can claim six points if you earn at least three times the median wage, four points for two times the median wage, or three points for one point five times the median wage.

English Language Requirements

You must provide evidence that you can speak and understand English. Your partner and dependent children aged sixteen or older must also speak English or pay for English language lessons in New Zealand.

They can demonstrate their English proficiency through their citizenship, their study history, or by providing English language test results.

These test results must meet the minimum score set by the authorities and be no more than two years old at the time of your application.

Steps to Apply

Expression Of Interest

The first step is to submit an expression of interest. You can do this if you have a qualifying job or job offer and can claim six points. There is no fee to submit this, and you must include your International Qualification Assessment reference number if applicable.

Invitation To Apply

The second step involves receiving an invitation to apply. If your expression of interest meets the requirements, you will be notified immediately and emailed an invitation to apply. You then have four months to complete your application.

Required Documents

The third step is gathering your required documents. You will need a copy of your passport or certificate of identity, an acceptable photo, evidence of a medical examination and chest X-ray, and police certificates.

You must also provide evidence of your skilled points, English language ability, and job offer. Any documents not in English must have certified English translations.

Police certificates must be less than six months old, and medical evidence must be less than three months old when submitted.

Submitting Your Application

The final step is submitting your application and paying the fee online through your account within the four-month deadline.

Following your application, you may be asked to provide original documents, further evidence of income, or attend an interview.

You are strongly encouraged to review all details carefully and verify your specific circumstances.

More comprehensive information and the exact online portals for submission are available directly on the official link given below for your complete guidance.

Complete link