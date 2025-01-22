New Zealand visit visa from Pakistan: Bank statement update January 2025

New Zealand is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and numerous outdoor adventure opportunities, making it a fascinating destination for tourists.

From the fjords of Milford Sound to the geothermal wonders of Rotorua and the pristine beaches of Abel Tasman National Park, the country offers a diverse range of landscapes within a relatively compact area.

Pakistan citizens wishing to explore New Zealand for tourism or short-term study purposes must obtain a visitor visa, as entry into the country without it will be denied.

This visa allows for a stay of up to six months on a multiple-entry visitor visa or nine months on a single-entry visitor visa. While on this visa, you are not permitted to work but can study for up to three months.

For the New Zealand visit visa, the applicant is required to provide all necessary documents as part of the application process.

Documents Required for New Zealand Visit Visa

Identity Proof

You need to provide the following documents to prove your identity:

One acceptable photo if you apply online, or 2 photos if you use a paper application form.

Your passport or certificate of identity.

If you apply online, you must upload a copy of your passport when you apply. We will let you know if you need to send your passport after you have applied.

If you submit a paper application, provide your original passport or a certified copy. We can usually process your application faster if you provide your original passport.

Medical certificate to prove that the applicant is in good health.

Police character certificate

Return Ticket

Accommodation proof (hotel booking, etc)

Minimum Bank Statement for New Zealand Visit Visa

You must have enough money to live on while you are in New Zealand, If you are paying for yourself, you must have at least NZD $1,000 per month, or NZD $400 per month if you have already paid for your accommodation.

To prove this, you can include:

Proof of accommodation pre-payment, like hotel pre-paid vouchers or receipts

Bank statements or credit card statements

Bank drafts or travellers’ cheques.

Authorities may also ask for information about the source of your money that you will use for travelling.

It means, if you are planning to stay up to three months in New Zealand and have not already paid for accommodation, you need NZD $3000 in your bank account.

As of January 22, 2025, the New Zealand dollar rate stands at Rs157 against Pakistani rupee. So, you must have minimum Rs 4,73,888 in your bank account to prove that you have sufficient funds.

Read More: New Zealand work visa latest updates – October 2024

You must declare in your visa application that you will pay the costs of any health care or medical assistance you receive in New Zealand.

New Zealand Visa Processing Time

According to official website of New Zealand immigration, 80 percent of process is completed within four weeks on the visa application.