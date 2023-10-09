New Zealand vs Netherlands: Netherlands Win Toss, Elect to Field

HYDERABAD: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field against the mighty New Zealand in both sides’ second match of World Cup 2023 here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson is not playing today and Tom Latham is captaining the side against Netherlands.

Williamson is still recovering after six months out with a knee injury although he did feature in the World Cup warm-up series last week, coach Gary Stead told media on Sunday.

He sat out New Zealand’s nine-wicket rout of champions England in the tournament opener on Thursday.

NEW ZEALAND PLAYING XI

DEVON CONWAY

WILL YOUNG

RACHIN RAVINDRA

DARYL MITCHELL

TOM LATHAM

GLENN PHILLIPS

MARK CHAPMAN

MITCH SANTNER

MATT HENRY

LOCKIE FERGUSON

TRENT BOULT

NETHERLANDS PLAYING XI

VIKRAM SINGH

MAX O’DOWD

COLIN ACKERMANN

BAS DE LEEDE

TEJA NIDAMANURU

SCOTT EDWARDS

SYBRAND ENGELBRECHT

ROELOF VAN DER MERWE

RYAN KLEIN

ARYAN DUTT

PAUL VAN MEEKEREN

A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.

