New Zealand vs Netherlands: Netherlands Win Toss, Elect to Field

HYDERABAD: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field against the mighty New Zealand in both sides’ second match of World Cup 2023 here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson is not playing today and Tom Latham is captaining the side against Netherlands.
Williamson is still recovering after six months out with a knee injury although he did feature in the World Cup warm-up series last week, coach Gary Stead told media on Sunday.
He sat out New Zealand’s nine-wicket rout of champions England in the tournament opener on Thursday.
NEW ZEALAND PLAYING XI
DEVON CONWAY
WILL YOUNG
RACHIN RAVINDRA
DARYL MITCHELL
TOM LATHAM
GLENN PHILLIPS
MARK CHAPMAN
MITCH SANTNER
MATT HENRY
LOCKIE FERGUSON
TRENT BOULT
NETHERLANDS PLAYING XI
VIKRAM SINGH
MAX O’DOWD
COLIN ACKERMANN
BAS DE LEEDE
TEJA NIDAMANURU
SCOTT EDWARDS
SYBRAND ENGELBRECHT
ROELOF VAN DER MERWE
RYAN KLEIN
ARYAN DUTT
PAUL VAN MEEKEREN
A-Sports is telecasting the World Cup 2023 live on TV in Pakistan, alternatively you can watch the livestream on ARY ZAP.