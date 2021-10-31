Newborn baby replaced with stuffed toy in Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI: A newborn baby boy was abducted from Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi after alleged abductors replaced the child with a doll, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details that have emerged following the tragic incident at Holy Family Hospital, the suspects replaced the child in the baby bag with a stuffed doll in order to deceive the family.

The family approached the New Town police station in the city and had filed an application regarding the abduction as the police said that they are examining the CCTV footage of the incident.

ہولی فیملی ہسپتال سے نوزائیدہ بچے کے اغوا کی اطلاع پر CPO محمد احسن یونس کا نوٹس، SDPO نیوٹاؤن بینش فاطمہ اور SHO موقعہ پر موجود، تحقیقات جاری ہیں۔ واقعہ کا مقدمہ درج کیاجارہاہے، بچےکی بحفاظت بازیابی یقینی بناتے ہوئے ملوث ملزم/ملزمان کوگرفتارکرکےقانون کےکٹہرے میں کھڑاکیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/woMfxYc3se — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) October 31, 2021



The Medical Superintendent of the Holy Family Hospital said that the incident occurred around 1:00 pm and the peads department has been completely sealed.

“The hospital administer will extend its complete cooperation with police,” he said.

Similar incidents have occurred previously and in one such case, a shrewd burqa-clad woman had kidnapped a newborn baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away easily.

As per details, Nosheen, resident of Faisalabad’s Nisar Colony had given birth to a baby girl two days ago, but the happiness of the family did not last long. An unknown burqa-clad woman had reached the mother’s room to congratulate the family and asked to handover the baby girl to her for vaccination.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the woman could be seen fleeing from the hospital with the infant.

