Newborn boy kidnapped from hospital’s ward

FAISALABAD: An unidentified woman on Wednesday kidnapped a newborn boy from the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad and fled away easily, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News reported that wife of Sadaqat, resident of Gujranwala had given birth to a baby boy in the gynaecology ward of Allied Hospital the other day.

Sources within the hospital claimed that the unidentified woman was present in the ward with the wife of Sadaqat for three days.

The suspect mixed some intoxicating drug in the tea so that when the family took it they all fell unconscious and she took away the baby.

ARY News have obtained the video of the incident, wherein the woman was seen carrying the infant in her arm. The woman could then be seen going out and disappearing.

In August 2020, a similar incident took place in Allied Hospital Faisalabad. A shrewd burqa-clad woman kidnapped newborn baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away.

An unknown burqa-clad woman reached the mother’s room to congratulate the family and asked to handover the baby girl to her for vaccination.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the woman can be seen fleeing from the hospital with the infant.

Hearing the news of the kidnap, the grandfather of the baby girl suffered a heart attack due to shock and lost his life.