Newborn kidnapped from Karachi hospital, three arrested

KARACHI: A newborn baby was kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulberg area on Sunday, according to police.

They said a woman told the family that she was taking the baby boy to an intensive care unit (ICU) and when they went to check on the infant, he was not there.

On being informed, a police team reached the hospital and launched an investigation into the matter.

Three employees of the medical facility have been taken into custody for interrogation. CCTV footage shows two women whisking away the baby.

All the CCTV cameras installed at the hospital were non-functional, the police said.

