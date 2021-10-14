Newborn theft: Woman hands over another infant’s body to parents, police

LARKANA: A suspected woman in newborn theft case has allegedly handed over another infant’s body to the parents during the police raid after kidnapping a newborn from the emergency ward of a Larkana hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A woman had allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby from the emergency ward of Chandka Children Hospital in Larkana. The relatives of the newborn staged a protest following disappearance of the infant.

The newborn’s father Wahid Bakhsh told the media that he brought his wife to the hospital where she gave birth to twins. Bakhsh said that one of her daughter was admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward after her health worsened.

The father said that the woman present at the emergency ward was told to take care of the newborn. He added that her daughter and the woman had disappeared from the ward when he returned to the hospital.

Following their disappearance, the hospital administration informed the police regarding the incident.

Police raided the residence of the suspected woman where she handed over a body of a newborn.

The missing baby’s father claimed that the newborn’s body was not her daughter as the dead infant was eight-day-old but her daughter was only one-day-old.

Police launched an investigation into the incident.

