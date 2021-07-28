Newborn twins kidnapped from Faisalabad hospital

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, newborn twin babies were kidnapped from General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadaad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to hospital sources, a woman gave birth to twin baby girls at General Hospital Faisalabad. The mother was left shocked when the newborn twins went missing from the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

The woman who kidnapped the babies was pretending herself as aunt of the babies. The woman can be seen fleeing the hospital along with the babies in CCTV footage.

Station Head Officer (SHO) Rai Aftab said the search is underway for the arrest of the kidnapper.

Last year, a shrewd burqa-clad woman kidnapped a newborn baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away easily.

Nosheen, a resident of Faisalabad’s Nisar Colony gave birth to a baby girl two days ago, but the happiness of the family did not last long. An unknown burqa-clad woman reached the mother’s room to congratulate the family and had asked to hand over the baby girl to her for vaccination.

Later, the woman fled the hospital along with the baby.