Newcastle sign Bosnia defender Dedic

Newcastle United said on Tuesday they had signed Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Amar Dedic from Portuguese side Benfica for a fee reported to be £30 million ($40 million).

The 24-year-old Austria-born Dedic, who started three of his country’s matches at the World Cup this year, signed a five year contract.

The right-back will be reunited with Newcastle’s new manager Matthias Jaissle, with whom he won the Austrian title at Red Bull Salzburg in 2023.

Dedic joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 and played for the feeder club Liefering, where he first worked with Jaissle.

He spent time on loan at Austrian side Wolfsberger and French club Marseille before joining Benfica on a permanent deal.

He has won 31 caps for Bosnia.

Newcastle have had a difficult summer, losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

Highly regarded manager Eddie Howe also left after five years in charge.

They have brought in defensive midfielder Aladji Bamba and Ivory Coast left winger Bazoumana Toure, as well as goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek among several signings as the Saudi-owned club target younger recruits.

Newcastle host Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday.