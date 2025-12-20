Newcastle squander two-goal lead in thrilling 2-2 draw with Chelsea

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea after Nick Woltemade’s first-half double was cancelled out by a Reece James free kick and Joao Pedro equaliser in an entertaining clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

Woltemade’s double inside 20 minutes had Newcastle flying but once again Eddie Howe’s side squandered a lead, extending their clean sheet drought to 10 Premier League games after a resurgent Chelsea made a stirring comeback in the second half.

The result leaves Chelsea in fourth place with 29 points while Newcastle, whose defensive frailties continue to cost them precious points, remain in the bottom half in 11th with 23.

“It was clearly a game of two halves. In the first half they got the better of us in nearly every department,” James told TNT Sports.

“Second half, we came out, we had to review and change a few things. We started the second half quick and the game turned quickly.”

WOLTEMADE MAKES AMENDS

Still smarting from Sunday’s derby defeat at Sunderland , Newcastle burst out of the blocks and needed less than four minutes to take the lead at a raucous St James’ Park when Woltemade made amends for his own goal last week.

Jacob Murphy’s cross found Anthony Gordon at the far post but Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez made a superb save, only for the ball to fall to Woltemade in the box and the Germany striker fired home the rebound.

Chelsea were rattled and before they could recover found themselves 2-0 down when Gordon curled another cross in and Woltemade stuck a leg out to direct the ball inside the far post.

Woltemade was inches away from a first-half hat-trick when Gordon found him with another tantalising cross, but the striker volleyed just wide while Lewis Miley also headed over from a set-piece before the halftime whistle.

JAMES FREE KICK PROVIDES BREAKTHROUGH

Chelsea needed inspiration after the break and their captain James provided it four minutes after the restart when he stood over a free kick and curled his shot past the outstretched arm of Aaron Ramsdale to make it 2-1.

It was Chelsea’s first shot on target and galvanised Enzo Maresca’s side.

Newcastle attempted to respond and were also denied a penalty when Trevoh Chalobah made a robust challenge on Gordon without playing the ball but their appeals were dismissed by the referee and VAR.

Newcastle’s lead evaporated in the 66th minute when Sanchez launched a long ball for Joao Pedro, who escaped marker Malick Thiaw, who slipped, before placing his shot past Ramsdale.

“I told him (Sanchez) at halftime to play this ball to me. I controlled the ball in front and I scored a brilliant goal,” Joao Pedro told the BBC.

Chelsea were fired up and James once again led by example when he tracked back to deny Newcastle substitute Harvey Barnes, sliding in just as the winger was about to pull the trigger.

Barnes nearly snatched the win when he got on the end of a cross and volleyed with power but his shot flew inches wide of the far post as the home fans let out a collective groan.