Newly designed currency notes: Cabinet meeting summoned on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to discuss a 15-point agenda, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the agenda, the federal cabinet will review the political, economic, security situation of the country and approve several appointments.

The meeting will give approval to the establishment of International air routes between Pakistan and Tajikistan whereas approval for Afghanistan natives to travel through international borders will also come under discussion.

The report of sugar industry reform committee will be presented before the federal cabinet, read the 15-point agenda.

In addition, the discussion on provision of visas to Afghan citizens will also take place. The federal cabinet will also approve the international NGOs’ visa policy stream line.

It will also ponder over Afghanistan’s developmental relief work mechanism and quad-sharing of Pakistan-Iran air services.

Approval regarding extension of old currency notes, transfer of 33 per cent of Pakistan’s operatorship from China’s company to Petroleum Limited will be discussed in the meeting.

The annual report 2019-2020 of OGRA will also be presented before the cabinet.

