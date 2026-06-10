Newlywed girl 'killed by husband' over dowry dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: Love marriage ended in tragedy as an 18-year-old girl from Karachi’s Surjani Town area allegedly died after being subjected to repeated physical abuse by her husband, according to her family.

The victim, identified as Misba, was reportedly married to Shahryar, who her family alleges began demanding dowry shortly after the wedding.

According to the victim’s mother, the abuse started within days of the marriage and continued for several months.

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Speaking to ARY News, the mother claimed that her daughter was subjected to severe violence after the family failed to meet the accused’s demand for Rs300,000 and additional dowry items. She alleged that Misba had repeatedly complained about the mistreatment and had asked her family to end the relationship.

The family further alleged that Shahryar had presented himself as a police officer before the marriage by showing photographs of himself in uniform. After the marriage, they claim, he continued to pressure the family with dowry demands and subjected Misba to ongoing physical abuse.

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According to local reports, Misba succumbed to the injuries allegedly inflicted during the period of abuse.

Police have registered a case at Surjani Town Police Station; however, the accused has not yet been arrested. The victim’s family has called for the immediate arrest of Shahryar and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while efforts to apprehend the suspect are reportedly underway.