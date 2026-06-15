Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are making the most of married life as they continue their romantic honeymoon along Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast.

The newlyweds were recently spotted enjoying a day at sea near Salerno, where they were seen swimming, sharing heartwarming momwnts and relaxing together on an inflatable water tube.

The Levitating singer opted for a metallic gold look paired with a matching bandana, while Turner opted for black swim trunks during the sun-soaked outing.

The couple’s honeymoon follows a lavish wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily, on June 6.

According to reports, the ceremony took place at the historic Villa Valguarnera and featured a special performance by Elton John, who reportedly played “Your Song” for the bride and groom.

Just days earlier, Lipa and Turner had also exchanged vows in a civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall. The celebrations brought together family members and several high-profile guests from the worlds of music, fashion and film.

For the London ceremony, Lipa turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli couture ensemble designed by Daniel Roseberry, while Turner kept his look classic with a navy suit.

Among those reportedly attending the Sicily wedding were Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX, George Daniel, Olivia Dean, Kevin Parker, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were first linked romantically in January 2024 after being seen together following the premiere of Masters of the Air in London. The singer later confirmed their relationship on social media, and in 2025 revealed that the pair were engaged.