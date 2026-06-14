Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reports that Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling have killed at least 16 people and left several others wounded or missing across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.



The agency described the overnight bombardment as one of the most intense Israeli assaults on the area, with multiple homes targeted after midnight.



Israeli artillery fire was reported in the city of Nabatieh, as well as in Kfar Jouz and several surrounding towns, including Kfar Reman and Zebdine, NNA said. Waves of air strikes then also hit Kfar Tibnit and the Rayhan heights.