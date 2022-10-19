Next election will be held in Oct 2023: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the elections could not be held in next six to eight months, but will be held in October 2023, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He said the new population census will be held in March next year. “Imran Khan should cancel his sit-in and march and start preparation for the election campaign,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

“We are focusing on rehabilitation of the flood affected persons,” he said.

Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit China, this visit will boost the CPEC project.

“In 2014, China had announced its President’s visit of Pakistan, Imran Khan with his long march foiled the Chinese leader’s visit thus the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project delayed by 10 months,” Ahsan Iqbal said. “Imran Khan is now again talking about sit-ins, he had also opposed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” planning minister said.

Comments