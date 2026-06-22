The Quote: “One Absolute Superstar of the Future”

In the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, a prominent national team manager has revealed which player he believes has the potential to emerge and even surpass Lionel Messi’s legendary status.

Dubbed “one absolute superstar of the future,” this young footballer is tipped to possess the technical skill, mental fortitude, and the captivating charisma to lead the game into a new era, once Messi and his rival Cristiano Ronaldo eventually step aside.

Why 2026 Is the Generational Shift World Cup

The 2026 tournament, which will be hosted collectively by the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, signifies a pivotal moment.

For seasoned icons such as Lionel Messi, who will be 38 years old, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, it is widely anticipated that this tournament will be their record-equalling sixth and undoubtedly final World Cup. Both are vying for historical glory: Messi aims to defend his title as defending champion, while Ronaldo is determined to capture the one major trophy that remains absent from his illustrious career.

Simultaneously, a new generation of talent is rising. As noted by beIN SPORTS: “With several superstars at their peak and legends chasing one last dance, the battle to become the face of the 2026 World Cup promises to be historic.”

The Heir Apparents: Who Can Match Messi’s Level?

Several individuals are frequently mentioned in the “next Messi” debate:

– Kylian Mbapp, France: Having already won the World Cup in 2018, Mbapp “aims to cement his status as the true heir to the throne”. By 2026, he will be just 27 years old and likely at his competitive peak.

– Lamine Yamal, Spain: At only 18 years old, Yamal is “easily the best of his generation”. After spearheading Spain to Euro 2024 triumph, he could become the youngest recipient of the Golden Boot. The manager’s “superstar of the future” comment is highly suggestive of Yamal’s potential trajectory.

– Erling Haaland, Norway: Poised to make his World Cup debut, Haaland brings unparalleled goal-scoring prowess to the tournament. Norway faces Senegal on June 23rd.

– Jude Bellingham, England: The dynamic midfielder is “one of England’s main hopes” and has already established himself as a global leader.

– Vincius Jnior, Brazil: Described as a “full-fledged global superstar,” Brazil legend Romrio has stated that “this could be his World Cup.”

What It Takes to Match Messi

Messi’s incredible World Cup record: 13 goals in 26 matches, the 2022 champion, and the central “tactical centrepiece” for Argentina. To reach a similar echelon, the manager’s chosen player must possess a potent combination of: 1) exceptional technical skill, 2) a winning mentality in high-pressure situations, 3) long-term sustainability, and 4) a tangible impact on trophy success.

Argentina begins its title defense against Austria on June 22nd in Dallas, with Messi scheduled to celebrate his 39th birthday during the tournament.

The Verdict: New Era Begins Now

The 2026 World Cup will do more than just determine a champion – “it will define who rules this new era of football.” As Messi and Ronaldo prepare to make their “final bow,” a new wave of talent, including Yamal, Mbapp, and Bellingham, is ready to capture the world’s attention and lead the charge.