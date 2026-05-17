NextGen Safety App: How to get help in an emergency?

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched a new emergency response platform, ‘NextGen Safety App’ aimed at improving public safety across Punjab through faster access to police assistance.

The “NextGen Safety App” allows users to contact emergency services within seconds using multiple communication options, including live chat, direct 15 emergency calls, and video call assistance.

How to get help through ‘NextGen Safety App’ :

Open NextGen Safety App on mobile and then ‘Go to Emergency’ option tap live chat to seek help through chat.

One of the app’s central features is the “Call-15 Emergency Button”. In the event of danger, users can tap the button to connect with the Police-15 helpline instantly.

For live assistance tap ‘Video Call’ to connect through live video assistance.

According to PSCA, the application is designed to provide quicker and more reliable emergency support during critical situations.

The authority described the application as “one app with multiple ways to get help”, aimed at ensuring immediate assistance in every emergency.