Neymar eyes World Cup return after contract extension

Neymar has agreed to extend his contract with Santos until the end of 2026, the Brazilian club said on Tuesday, as he maintains hopes of a World Cup call-up despite recent injuries.

The 33-year-old forward returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, scoring five times in their last five matches.

“Santos is my place, I’m at home,” Neymar said in a video published on the Brazilian club’s social media. “It’s with you that I want to achieve the dreams that are still missing,” he added, referring to Santos’ fans.

Neymar, who has long struggled with injuries, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee last month.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain star, Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-time World Cup winners since 2023. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said in October he must be fully fit to earn a recall.

Brazil will face Scotland, Morocco and Haiti in Group C of the World Cup, running from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.