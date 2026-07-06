Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following Brazil’s 2-1 defeat by Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The 34-year-old confirmed his decision after Brazil’s elimination, bringing an end to a distinguished international career spanning 16 years.

“It is now over,” Neymar said after the match. “I tried. I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium and I finished here.”

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Neymar announces his RETIREMENT FROM INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL. 👋🏼🇧🇷 “I tried. I tried. It started here at Met Life stadium and I finished here. It is now over”, Ney said after the game. His story with the Brazilian national team is over. pic.twitter.com/vPIFflyJHq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

Neymar retires as Brazil’s men’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 129 international appearances, having made his senior debut in 2010.

During his international career, the forward represented Brazil at four FIFA World Cups and two Olympic Games. He won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics before captaining Brazil to its first Olympic football gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games.

Sad Ending for Neymar Jr. This was most likely his last World Cup 🇧🇷 Brazil goes home after a 2-1 loss to Norway 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/GQwfpXcHf4 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) July 5, 2026

At the 2026 World Cup, Neymar made two substitute appearances. He featured in the second half of Brazil’s group-stage victory over Scotland before scoring his only goal of the tournament from the penalty spot in stoppage time during the Round of 16 defeat to Norway.

Norway’s 2-1 victory secured a place in the World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the Round of 16 tie between Mexico and England at Miami Stadium on 11 July.